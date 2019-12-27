Sponsoring sobriety on person at a time

PELHAM — Since losing their 18-year-old son John "Bubba" Carter to an overdose in 2016, Sheryl Mercier and Jack Carter have rallied their friends and neighbors to create a charity called Bubba’s Home Foundation to sponsor more than 25 living in sober homes after rehab.
“For me, helping a stranger helps me heal,” Mercier said. “We are a team of regular people trying to make a difference. In the past six months paying for those 25 people to go to a sober home means there are 25 people not on the street getting high.”
Mercier and Carter had originally intended to run an affordable sober living facility, because often the cost of residing in a sober home is prohibitive for addicts new to recovery. However, it was not financially feasible to open their own home, they explained.
Bubba’s Home now is a charity that sponsors people for their first two to four weeks of sober living. The application process to get help from the foundation doesn’t require lots of information about the sponsorship recipients, Mercier said. People from all ages and who live anywhere can apply for the sponsorships.
Oftentimes going into sober living after receiving treatment is one of the biggest financial burdens for people because it’s not covered by insurance and it costs at least $150 to $200 a week, Mercier explained.
Bubba’s Home directly pays sober homes, which gives recently recovered addicts a place to stay while they get on their feet, Mercier explained.
Massachusetts has a certification system for sober homes, which is where members of Bubba’s Home check to ensure that there are drug testing and 12 step meeting requirements for people receiving the sponsorships, Mercier said.
She added that their hope is that a neutral third party stepping in to help people transition from rehab to a sober home helps both the recovered addict and their family make adjustments.
“Having a child who is addicted is exhausting, and when you can step in and give their family a break to re-energize themselves its great,” Mercier said. “The best sleep I ever had was when my kid was in detox or treatment.”
Now she gets calls from mothers and other family members thanking Bubba’s Home for sponsoring their child at a sober home.
“It’s a gift not all parents get, there are kids dying out there and we can’t help them fast enough,” said board member Michael Everett of Salem. “Sometimes it’s just a stranger’s kindness that prompts someone to make a change.”
Members of Bubba’s Home are also able to step in and show the tough love to help get someone into treatment. Mercier works as a police officer in Lowell where she often meets people who are homeless and addicted, and some of those people have been helped through Bubba’s Home.
Mercier recently ran into a man who she knew from working in Lowell who was sponsored by Bubba’s Home who has been sober for eight months.
“I know there is hope. This kid is thriving and you would have never thought that would happen” when he was living on the streets, Mercier said.
Mercier, Carter, Everett and other board members also often step up to help people with rides to Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous meetings.
As parents of an addict they know it’s hard to know the difference between helping and enabling.
“You love them and they are your child, so you coddle and take care of them,” Mercier said. “It’s hard to commit to tough love. Sometimes when they ask you for money for food or something you realize shit I just gave my child $20 for drugs.”
Carter agreed, and said “Bubba was good at manipulating family, but if it's someone who isn’t family, you can’t manipulate me.”
After seeing Bubba in and out of rehab, Mercier is convinced a sober living home is one of the most helpful resources for people in recovery.
Eric Spofford, CEO of Granite Recovery Centers, agrees. He took his first steps into helping people stay sober by opening Granite House in Derry. He has opened eight sober homes and works with groups like Bubba’s Home that sponsor people coming to sober homes.
“Them giving that gift — a couple weeks in sober living — what they are really giving them is a chance, a chance at getting a job and getting back on their feet to pay rent and other bills,” said Eric Spofford, CEO of Granite Recovery Centers. “It provides a bridge to sobriety that might otherwise lead to failure.”
Spofford has seen the structure and accountability these homes that typically have drug testing and other rules help people find their new normal while fighting their addiction. The life-long relationships form from sober living also are vitally important, he said.
“The most important thing is the community — the brotherhood and sisterhood — the camaraderie of going through something like this that creates those bonds,” he said.
Though sober homes are often hard to operate, one of the major difficulties to opening a sober home is how the community doesn’t like to embrace the home, Spofford said.
“It’s so stigmatized, I believe sober homes could be a real benefit for communities,” Spofford said. “Addiction is everywhere and everyone knows someone who has been addicted. I wish that communities and towns would embrace these types of homes to allow us to be part of the community.”
Bubba’s Home hosts events throughout the year to fundraise, and will be hosting a comedy night in Pelham in January. Visit facebook.com/BubbasHome for more information.