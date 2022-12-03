PLAISTOW — With 14-inch frames, fresh greenery and plenty of ribbon, a group gathered at Pollard Elementary School on Tuesday night to create their own festive holiday wreaths.
The annual event was sponsored once again by the Plaistow Recreation Department, which provided all crafting items.
Wreath making is just one of many holiday activities hosted by the department, followed by card making, a senior tea and kid’s night out. The recreation team also creates a map of homes in Plaistow with the most festive outdoor holiday light displays, taking the guess-work out of the best route for spectators.
Anyone who would like to be added to the map should email recreation@plaistow.com by Dec. 13. Participants will be added to a raffle for a $25 Market Basket gift card.
Maps will be posted on the town’s social media pages by Dec. 15. Printed copies will be available at Town Hall, Town Hall Annex and the library.
