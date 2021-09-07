Standout Salem football player forced to sit out senior year

SALEM, N.H. — You won’t see No. 23 on the football field this year.
Dante Fernandes isn’t hurt or unprepared. In fact, he says there’s nothing he wants more than one last season in the blue-and-white jersey.
But according to his mom, Brandy Fernandes, school officials have deemed him ineligible because of the grades he ended junior year with.
She admits that the final marks were not what she’s used to seeing of her son. His typical honor-roll performance had plummeted. She pointed to the pandemic, troubles at home, and two bouts of COVID-19 in the family.
“But Dante did summer school like he was supposed to. He passed summer school,” she said, providing records. “He was cleared to play, he was asked to come in to get sized for equipment. He practiced with the team before they told him he was ineligible.”
Superintendent Maura Palmer, Assistant Superintendent Tracy Collyer and Salem High Principal Jeff Dennis declined a chance to comment on this series of events.
Dante says his coaches allowed him to stand with the team on the sideline at Friday’s season opener against Nashua High School South. He did not suit up.
In an Aug. 29 edition of The Eagle-Tribune, Dante was named among All-Star Blue Devil running backs on the team favored to win a state championship later this year.
“Hearing I’m not able to play has been very challenging,” he said. “Learning I can’t play my senior year with the teammates I’ve been playing football with since second grade was devastating to hear.”
His mother says she’s not done fighting, even if it’s too late to watch her son play another down. She provided The Eagle-Tribune with a series of emails, many of which she says have gone unanswered from school officials.
“As you know from our meetings, we are taking ownership for some of what occurred with Dante during the full academic year, and clearly Dante is accepting responsibility, which is why he worked so hard this summer,” she wrote.
She pleaded once, “Dante is willing to be on academic probation starting immediately and will agree that if he has any missing assignment he will be removed from the team by week’s end.”
And she suggested, “This is your opportunity to truly give these student athletes a second chance and to assure that you have provided every opportunity during this pandemic to support special circumstances that took place in and out of SHS.”
While awaiting a response, she has read and re-read eligibility rules spelled out by the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association, as well as Salem High’s own bylaws.
“He’s eligible by the state standards, but not the high school,” Brandy said. “Salem doesn't count summer school toward athletic eligibility. But they have the power to make an exception."
She added that Dante's guidance counselor signed him up for the wrong summer school class at one point, an issue that she believes could have changed his fate.
"There was a specific class Dante could have taken and he would have been eligible to play football," she said.
Dante says he's appreciative of teammates and coaches who have remained by his side for support. Salem High students organized to wear white to Friday's game as a show of solidarity.
Fans started a "we want Dante" chant during the third quarter, rallying support from cheerleaders and football players, who pumped their fists in the air.
At least one player had Dante's name written on turf tape around his arm.