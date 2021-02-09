CONCORD – A Pelham woman was arrested Friday after state investigators say she stole the identity of an 86-year-old Derry woman to apply for credit cards.
Irene Jutras, also known as Irene Nutter, 56, is facing felony counts of identity fraud and theft, according to an announcement from Deputy Attorney General Jane Young.
The state claims Jutras committed the crimes between March 28, 2019 and January 9, 2020. She is said to have used the older woman’s identity on credit card applications to online retailers and credit card companies, including Citibank, Best Buy, JP Morgan Chase, Overstock.com, Wayfair.com, Zulilly.com, TJX companies and Country Door.
Young announced that the state is seeking an extended term of imprisonment on these charges, claiming that Jutras intended to take advantage of the victim’s age and financial resources.
Each of these charges carries a maximum possible penalty of 30 years in the state prison and a $4,000 fine.
Jutras was released on cash bail and an arraignment date will be scheduled in Rockingham Superior Court.