EXETER — A Plaistow woman was arrested after a high-speed highway chase at 12:30 a.m. Friday, according to a statement from New Hampshire State Police.
Trooper Peter Sankowich said he was monitoring traffic on Route 101 near Exit 12 in Exeter when a silver Subaru Forester passed him at 93 mph. Sankowich said he caught up to the car, but by then it was traveling 109 mph near the Interstate 95 overpass.
The driver, identified by state police as Trista White, 35, of Plaistow, stopped near Exit 13 in Hampton, according to the police statement.
Sankowich said as he got out of his cruiser to speak with White, she took off, starting another pursuit.
According to state police, White reversed direction on Route 101 in Hampton and had “significant lane control issues.”
She reversed direction again at Exit 10 after driving on the wrong side of Newfields Road in Exeter and got back onto Route 101, state police said.
As the pursuit merged back onto the highway, additional troopers were able to deploy stop sticks and deflate the front driver’s side tire of White’s car.
The car came to a stop at Exit 12, according to state police, where White was taken into custody without further incident.
Officers from the Hampton and Exeter police departments also assisted with the call.
White was charged with aggravated DWI, reckless conduct, reckless operation and disobeying an officer. She was released on bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Rockingham Superior Court on June 18.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Sankowich at 603-223-4381 or peter.sankowich@dos.nh.gov.