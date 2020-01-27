State reps focus on affordability in NH

SALEM, N.H. — Affordability in the Granite State took center stage when locals spoke with their state representatives at the Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce’s legislative update Monday morning.
Questions about potentially setting a minimum wage and encouraging affordable housing were among the top questions for legislators as they ate breakfast with their constituents at Campbell's Scottish Highlands clubhouse.
“I love this forum,” said Rep. John Janigian, R-Salem, who was one of the 10 area representatives answering questions.
“It’s great to hear the questions people have and get to clear some things up,” he added.
Janigian was referring to a question from a woman who asked about the decreased business taxes, she asked why property taxes kept increasing and business taxes decreased.
Janigian and other legislators explained that the net revenue is up, even if the tax rate is down. Multiple legislators including Janigian and fellow Salem Republican representatives Daryl Abbas, Fred Doucette and Betty Gay touted the tax cut as the reason for business growth in the Granite State.
“The fact of the matter is through lowering those business profits and business enterprise taxes are doing exactly what they were designed to do … bringing people into the state, bringing businesses into the state, keeping our young people here in the state, making it the best place to live, work and play,” Doucette said. “Now, there is more benefit to the business because it gives them more drive to come to the state and start their businesses here, and people are responding to that.”
New Hampshire first decreased the business profits tax rate in 2016 and there was more than a $60 million dip in revenue to $637.8 million in 2017, but in 2018 it rebounded to $781.1 million, according to the latest report from the Department of Revenue Administration.
Legislators also talked about letting the free market determine wages across the state, citing how many were more than the federal minimum $7.25.
Abbas said he has voted against minimum wage increases because it would cause a “reduction in jobs and higher business costs that get passed to the consumer,” he said.
Constituents in the room disagreed with the legislators, one man asked to see the statistics to back up the legislators’ claims.
Kristi St. Laurent of Windham said, “The fact that we don’t have a state minimum wage sends a bad message to young people staying here or coming here.”
St. Laurent also questioned how the state would stay affordable to people if there is no state funding for affordable housing nor any minimum wage increases to help people cover basic living costs.
“If we want a young stable workforce we need housing,” she said.
Legislators in the room agreed that they didn’t want to see any state-mandated affordable housing requirements, instead they wanted to maintain local control through planning and zoning.
If the “state wants to give us the authority to do things at planning level is fine, but telling us how to be zoning should be hands off,” said Rep. Joseph Guthrie, R-Hampstead.