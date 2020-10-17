DERRY — Both current state Sen. Regina Birdsell, R-Hampstead, and Democrat challenger Joshua Bourdon, of Derry, promised not to raise business taxes at a virtual candidate meet and greet Friday afternoon, but each offered differing visions about how to get more out of the state budget.
The two contenders for the District 19 seat — which covers Derry, Hampstead and Windham — spoke at the event hosted by the Greater Derry Londonderry Chamber of Commerce.
Birdsell wants to keep state taxes low, allowing businesses to "boom" and eventually pay more in taxes, while Bourdon said the state needs to focus on finding "creative solutions" to grow the budget.
Continuing to keep business taxes low and cutting them when possible allows businesses to thrive and pay taxes to "fund as much, if not more, than what we were funding," Birdsell said, in explaining her approach to taxes and economic growth.
Bourdon agreed with not increasing business, taxes as a former small business owner himself. As a former silent partner of The Grind Rail Trail Cafe in Derry for two years, he knows the business would have been negatively impacted by more taxes, he said.
If elected as a state senator, Bourdon wants the deregulation of renewable energy companies, allowing people to potentially choose renewable energy sources that could save money.
For example, Bourdon estimated the Derry School District and town pay about $15 million for energy a year, but that could be cut significantly if the municipality was allowed to produce its own energy, he said.
Money saved could go to other budget items like healthcare, he said.
Both also agreed that they wouldn't back a paid family leave bill which would require employers to either have a family leave program themselves or pay into a state-funded program.
Bourdon went further to explain that while he thinks paid family leave is important, there isn't money currently in the budget for it. Instead, he hopes that a free market can make that change faster because people will choose companies with paid leave, he said.