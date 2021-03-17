SALEM, N.H. — New Hampshire residents with a vaccination appointment scheduled at the Londonderry Exit 4 drive-thru clinic will report to the former Lord & Taylor at the Mall at Rockingham Park instead effective Wednesday, state officials announced.
An automated message sent Tuesday to nearly everyone with an appointment reads in part: “All appointments scheduled at the Londonderry site have been moved to the Rockingham Mall in Salem inside the former Lord & Taylor building.”
Appointments remain at the same date and time, only the location has changed.
The Rockingham Mall is located at 99 Rockingham Park Blvd. Blue vaccine signs on the mall campus provide directions to the exact location.