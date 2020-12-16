LONDONDERRY — A Londonderry woman was arrested and charged Wednesday morning after she allegedly stole a car from a Mercury Drive residence.
Kristen Ferry, 31, was charged with one felony count of theft by unauthorized taking and one count of receiving stolen property.
At about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, a Mercury Drive resident called 911 to report a vehicle, a red 2015 Honda Civic with New Hampshire plates, had been stolen.
The caller said she left the car unattended to warm up due to the cold morning temperatures. When the owner went outside to leave for work, she noticed the car was gone.
Officers responded, checked the area, and notified surrounding agencies to be on the lookout for the stolen car. Officer Daniel Perry, while patrolling Route 102 in the area of Exit 4, located the stolen vehicle at the Alltown gas station, 1 Hampton Drive, at approximately 6:50 a.m., after a motorist reported that his vehicle was struck in the station's parking lot.
When Officer Perry approached both vehicles, he immediately recognized one of them as the Honda Civic that was just reported stolen from Mercury Drive.
The Honda Civic’s driver, Ferry, claimed she rented the vehicle but could not provide any documentation to substantiate her claim.
Animal Control Officer David Carter also responded to help remove two large Rottweiler dogs that are believed to belong to Ferry.
Both dogs were friendly, police said, and are currently in the Londonderry Police Department kennel awaiting return to their owner.
Ferry will be arraigned in Rockingham County Superior Court at a date to be determined and was released on personal recognizance bail.
The owners of the stolen car were also given a verbal warning about leaving the vehicle running and unattended. There was no reportable damage done at the gas station.