Michael Cabot, Forrest Emra and Paige Parkinson
Police have named these three area residents as casualties in a spate of motorcycle crashes during the past two weeks.
According to a statement from the Derry police, Cabot was the latest victim.
Derry police responded to Ashleigh Drive — near the Walmart entrance — just before midnight Saturday. Officers said they found a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle on its side against the guardrail.
Cabot, a 36-year-old Nashua resident, was spotted by police on the ground in the woods, having been thrown over the guardrail. Police reported “numerous, apparent injuries.”
According to officials, Cabot was brought to Parkland Medical Center and pronounced dead. An initial investigation led police to believe that Cabot, alone on the motorcycle, hit a curb then the guardrail.
Meanwhile, loved ones have mourned the loss of Emra while trying to rally support for his 9-year-old son.
Erma, who turned 34 the week before his death, is remembered in his obituary as a talented Master Barber at Shears and Gears Barbershop in Derry. He was known to be gifted in freehand and hair designs.
Manchester police said in a statement that Emra went off the road “for unknown reasons” between St. Mary’s Bank and the Triangle Mall about 6 a.m. on June 11. First responders located him “deceased a distance from the motorcycle,” the statement reads.
A GoFundMe collection in Erma’s name reads, “his smile truly did light up a room, and you could always count on him to be dressed to impress.” Any money donated will be put into a savings account for Emra’s boy, organizers said.
Parkinson died two days earlier, several miles away near Willow and Pine streets. Manchester police said they responded at 10:15 p.m. to a report of a motorcycle into a parked, unoccupied car.
The motorcycle operator, a 23-year-old man, was brought to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. Parkinson died at the scene.