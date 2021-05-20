Strong buzz surrounds The Beer Store opening

SALEM, N.H. — Locals are buzzing over a craft beer superstore slated to open in Salem this summer.
With a flagship location in Nashua — aptly named The Beer Store — the concept is a collection of mostly craft brews from across New Hampshire and the region, saving connoisseurs and newcomers the headache of travel time.
Husband and wife Nate Frisoli and Brianna Dal Molin, of Nashua, are in the process of taking over the 10-year-old business from Marc and Melanie Foster.
An opening date for the Salem store has yet to be determined, but Frisoli said he’s eyeing July 4 weekend.
Besides cans of beer, bottles of wines, meads, gluten-free varieties and trendy spiked seltzers, the business is built on specialized knowledge.
“We make sure we have what everyone’s looking for. IPAs and sours are big right now,” Frisoli said. “There’s so much to try and truly a beer for everyone these days. Our staff is very good at making recommendations.”
He noted, “I don’t like sending anyone away without the kind of beer they’re looking for.”
Between Nashua and Salem, he expects The Beer Store to become the largest craft beer seller in the state.
Outgoing owner Marc Foster said expanding the selection to include out-of-state beers became easier two years ago, with legislation that reduced fees for brewers, he said.
“For me, the store started because I found myself going down to Massachusetts a lot. They had a better collection there,” he said. “I thought to myself, 'Why don't we have something like this closer?'"
Customers of The Beer Store can mix and match their own packs or buy single cans, allowing for more adventurous purchases without the fear of overbuying. Kegs are also available.
Frisoli says the Nashua location has room for about 1,100 different labels at a time.
“The selection is constantly changing,” he said. “We’re bringing in 30 to 60 new beers every week. We’re hoping to have a little more than that in Salem.”
The Salem location will be at 291 South Broadway, between Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse and Precious Nails and Spa.