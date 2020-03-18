Struggling to help

DERRY — Brian DeSimone, of Derry, recognized late last week that certain groups of people — the elderly, food-insecure, those with compromised immune systems — are disproportionately affected by the new coronavirus outbreak.
As news of the pandemic has gotten worse, locals have surged into grocery stores and cleared the shelves of staple items like pasta, water, bread and toilet paper. In recent days, schools shut down, leaving many young people without access to their only guaranteed meals.
“I woke up after spending a night on social media, and I realized that there were people hoarding. There were people nervous, panicking,” he said.
Wanting to help, DeSimone set up a table March 14 on his 12 N. Main St. front porch and filled it with free food, toilet paper and other supplies that locals might be struggling to find or purchase during the outbreak. However, DeSimone said, four days later a few men calling themselves local business owners threatened him with legal action if he didn't stop offering free items to locals.
“I think everybody is scared right now. It's a tough time,” DeSimone said. “In a way, I can understand why they are upset. You are always going to get people who take advantage of things. But this was to help people who can’t afford to get things or can’t get things for some reason. If people are perfectly capable of going somewhere else, I see how that could hurt their business. I think they were just angry because the future is so uncertain.”
DeSimone raided his own pantry to start his make-shift food bank with a small card table and a sign that reads “Please take what you need.”
Then he posted photos of the items on the Facebook group “Bringing Derry Together.”
Soon, DeSimone said people were stopping by his home not only to take advantage of the free food and supplies, but to donate more to the table. He said people brought food, toilet paper, paper towels, baby wipes, baby formula, pet food and hand sanitizer. Locals even brought bigger tables to accommodate for all the items.
“My little card table turned into a 6-foot table. And then it turned into two tables,” he said. “And now it's four tables. It’s more than I expected. I just wanted to do my part. I’m really proud of how the community has come together.”
DeSimone's wife Renee said it was overwhelming to see how many people were stopping by their home to donate food and supplies to the table.
"They know this could be a serious issue," she said. "They want us to come together and not be divided, and that is so important right now. I hope other people can see now, that even in chaos, there are good things that come out of that chaos."
But on March 18, Brian DeSimone received the visit from the four businessmen.
According to DeSimone, they told him that the existence of the table was “crippling their ability to make money during this time.” DeSimone said that the men threatened to take legal action against him.
DeSimone said that he had never met the men before they approached him, and he added that he did not know what businesses they are connected to.
Despite this hurdle, DeSimone said he was determined to continue to try and give back to the community during the outbreak.
"He is very good at finding alternatives when it comes to this kind of stuff," Renee DeSimone said. "We have been together for 20 years, and when we get knocked down, we don't stay down very long."
Almost immediately after DeSimone posted on Facebook to inform locals that he would no longer be setting up the make-shift food bank on his porch, he began talking to local businesses that offered to let DeSimone set up shop in their parking lots.
Not even 24 hours after DeSimone said he was approached by the four business owners, DeSimone made arrangements to continue running the food supply table in the parking lot of Revived Furniture on Island Pond Road in Derry.
Additionally, DeSimone started delivering care packages to the elderly and people who are unable to leave their homes because they are either quarantined or at risk of infection. He said that a few people on Facebook offered to help him drive care packages to various homes. The first care package was delivered on Tuesday night.
"This is a time to come together and help each other," he said.
Renee DeSimone said she and her husband have had financial struggles in the past, and she sees how the current outbreak could be especially devastating to those who might be struggling financially to make ends meet.
She said, "We've gotten help in the past, and we just want to provide that same type of respect and strength that we received to others."