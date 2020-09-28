WINDHAM — One new student has tested positive for COVID-19 at Windham Center School, Superintendent Richard Langlois announced in a statement Monday afternoon.
This comes after three other elementary school students in Windham tested positive last week, two at Golden Brook School and another at Windham Center School.
The new student who tested positive developed symptoms while in quarantine and has not been in school since the first case of COVID-19 was found on Sept. 21, Langlois wrote in his statement.
The four elementary school cases follow an outbreak at Windham High that delayed its opening. Twenty high school students were confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 17, though no new cases have been detected since, Langlois said.
The outbreak at the high school was linked to a social gathering, the Department of Health and Human Services reported to district officials. The first cases were detected on the eve of the first day of school, and officials decided to start the year remotely for high schoolers.
With no new cases found, high schoolers are back in school as of last Thursday.