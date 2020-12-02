LONDONDERRY — A local eatery is now closed due to several positive cases of COVID-19 being identified there.
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has identified an outbreak at the Stumble Inn Bar and Grill at 20 Rockingham Road in Londonderry.
Patrons and staff may have been exposed to the coronavirus between Wednesday, Nov. 11 and Monday, Nov. 23.
The state has identified at least 11 positive cases associated with this outbreak. The business is temporarily closed.
Anyone who visited Stumble Inn Bar and Grill between those dates may have been exposed and should seek testing. DHHS has conducted a contact investigation and notified known close contacts directly.
However, DHHS is making this public notification because there may be additional individuals at the location during those days who were potentially exposed to the coronavirus.
Fire Chief Darren O'Brien gave a coronavirus update to the Town Council Monday night, saying the community is seeing increased virus spread and he urged everyone not to let their guard down.
"There is fatigue, people are getting complacent," O'Brien said.
"We have to keep doing what we are doing," he added.
Londonderry saw about 36 new positive cases over the past weekend, O'Brien said. Londonderry's total as of Monday was 116 active cases.
COVID-19 can present with a wide range of symptoms including fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, runny nose, nasal congestion, sore throat, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or loss of taste or smell.
Any person who develops new symptoms should stay home, limit their contact with others, immediately contact their healthcare provider and get tested for COVID-19. Guidance for self-quarantine is available at dhhs.nh.gov/dphs/cdcs/covid19/documents/self-quarantine-covid.pdf.
For more information on COVID-19 in New Hampshire, visit nh.gov/covid19.