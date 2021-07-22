CONCORD – Gov. Chris Sununu and U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas were quick to react Wednesday to the Biden administration’s decision to extend the non-essential travel ban at the U.S./Canada border for another month.
The move came after the Trudeau government announced plans Monday to reopen the Canadian border to fully vaccinated Americans on Aug. 9. So while New Hampshire people can head north then, Canadians will be restricted at the border from entering the U.S. and the state until Aug. 21.
The New Hampshire officials want vaccinated Canadians to be allowed to visit the United States.
“This decision by the federal government to once again delay border crossings with Canada is absurd,” Sununu, a Republican, said in an emailed announcement. “It harms our small businesses and families, and does not follow the science. Canada has announced they will open their borders to fully vaccinated Americans, and it’s time the United States follows suit.”
Reps. Kuster and Pappas, both Democrats, sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging the administration to reopen the U.S.-Canada border and allow vaccinated Canadians to visit the United States.
Last month, Rep. Kuster sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas urging the safe reopening of the U.S.-Canadian border.
“Since the land border between the United States and Canada was closed on March 21, 2020, families have been divided, tourists unable to explore both nations, and business has been encumbered,” Kuster and Pappas wrote.
“Lifting travel restrictions will allow families and friends to reunite after more than a year of separation, facilitate tourism along the northern border, and relieve burdens on cross-border businesses," they continued. "Thankfully, Canada has taken a step in the right direction by announcing it will reopen travel to vaccinated Americans on August 9. The United States should follow Canada’s lead and allow vaccinated Canadians to visit the United States.”
“Canadian tourists spend $19 billion on average in the United States, including $500 million across northern New England,” Kuster and Pappas stated. “Allowing vaccinated Canadian tourists to travel between our two countries will spur job creation on either side of the border and keep our economies on the path to recovery. You should also let vaccinated tourists travel from Canada to the United States.”