CONCORD, N.H. – New Hampshire suffered one of its worst days in the COVID-19 pandemic, reporting 78 new positive cases of COVID-19 and three deaths, according to officials at Gov. Chris Sununu’s press conference on Friday.
Another outbreak was also announced involving the Easter Seals residential care facility in Manchester. Sixteen residents and 16 workers at The Gammon Academy have tested positive, many of whom were asymptomatic, officials said.
Two of the three individuals whose deaths were reported Friday were residents of long-term care facilities that have had outbreaks. They were at Hanover Hill Health Care in Manchester and The Residence at Salem Woods.
In total, 1,287 individuals have tested positive for the new coronavirus in the Granite State and 37 have died, said Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state epidemiologist.
Hospitals, he said, are keeping up with the number of cases.
“We are still in the thick of this,” Sununu said, calling it the second-worst day since the state started fighting the virus. “We are fighting it with everything we have.”
There were more positive tests reported on April 4 with 81 new cases.
He urged people to continue to stay at home this weekend and take precautions to prevent the spread of the pandemic.
Chan said the state should brace for the number of positive cases to go up next week as it ramps up testing. The focus of that testing is expected to be in long-term health-care facilities in Rockingham and Hillsborough counties where more than 70% of the COVID-19 cases have been detected.
Rapid testing is now available and will be deployed to get to an estimated 6,600 residents and staff of those facilities tested.
More than half of the deaths from COVID-19 in the state have been in those settings and among the elderly, said Lori Shibinette, commissioner of the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Chan said, “as we look to increase testing of our most vulnerable population, you should expect increases in positive cases.”
He described those as people over the age of 65 with multiple underlying medical conditions. He said the expected increase in cases should not create concern or alarm.
It is an attempt, he said, to bring COVID-19 under control here, particularly at nursing homes.
He did say there is evidence that the social distancing mitigation is helping particularly in terms of hospitalizations, which remain stable over the past few weeks.
It still remains very important that people continue to stay at home as much as possible and to leave for only essential purposes. He suggested that people wear a cloth face covering when in public and practice good and frequent hand washing.
Response to Trump’s plan
Sununu was asked what he thought of President Donald Trump’s three-tiered plan to open up the country and how that might play out in terms of what he was thinking for how he would open up New Hampshire.
He said he thought the template laid out was a good one and it may well vary from state to state and sector to sector but he warned, “We are not there yet.”
The state would need 14 days of better testing results to even consider it.
“We seem to have hit this plateau, but we are at a very high number,” he said.
Antibody tests “are not quite there yet,” but every day the science gets a bit better and the availability and capacity of testing here increases daily as well.