Sununu embraces vetoes in first year of divided government

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is on a veto spree — rejecting dozens of bills so far and promising to block even more. But what critics call childish, he calls a counterweight to Democratic extremists.
As of this week, Sununu had vetoed 38 bills this year, including eight on Friday, more than five times his total for his first two years in office combined.
"I have like 40 more vetoes in the next couple of weeks," he said at a GOP fundraising breakfast in Wolfeboro on July 4, when the tally stood at 14. At the request of the event hosts, Sununu auctioned off a signed copy of one of the vetoed bills — a paid family leave program Democrats counted among their top priorities — along with a flag that flew over the Statehouse on the day of the veto.
"I don't know what bills are coming to my desk, I'm just going to veto everything," he joked, according to video recorded and shared by the state Democratic Party, which has criticized both Sununu's actions and attitude in issuing vetoes.
"He's really shown a child-like glee over vetoing policies that would help people of the state," spokeswoman Holly Shulman said in an interview.
She said the auction, in particular, shows Sununu is treating government like a game.
Sununu turned the criticism back on Democrats.
"I'm not out to set a record, but the Democrats have passed so many extreme bills that I've been left with no choice," he said in a written statement to The Associated Press. "In just a year of the Democrats holding a majority in the House and Senate, I've been forced to veto everything from an income tax to bills that would have skyrocketed energy costs."
Sununu is the state's first Republican governor in modern history to face a Democratic Legislature. Over the last two decades, three Democratic governors found themselves in the opposite situation for at least part of their tenures, but none wore out as many veto pens as Sununu.
Republicans controlled both the House and Senate for four years of Jeanne Shaheen's three terms as governor. Shaheen, now a U.S. senator, vetoed 27 bills during that those four years, with a high of 12 in 2002. Her successor, John Lynch, vetoed 33 bills in the four years he faced Republican majorities in both chambers, ranging from one in 2005 to 15 in 2012. And Maggie Hassan, also now in the U.S. Senate, vetoed 26 bills in the two years in which Republicans controlled the Legislature.
Together, the three Democrats averaged just under nine vetoes per year during times of divided government. While each was more likely to veto bills when Republicans controlled the Legislature, none increased their veto rates as dramatically as Sununu, who vetoed just one bill in 2017 and six last year when his party held majorities.
Ten other governors also lead states where the opposing party controls the Legislature. In Massachusetts, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has vetoed just one bill this session. The Legislature later overrode his veto.
In Vermont, Republican Gov. Phil Scott vetoed 11 bills in 2018, including the state budget. This year, when Democrats had a veto-proof majority in both chambers, he has issued only two vetoes.