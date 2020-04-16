CONCORD, N.H. — There will be no school for grades kindergarten through high school for the rest of the academic year, Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday at a news conference in Concord.
No graduations, no proms, no class trips, no spring sports.
The state also announced two new deaths, 71 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 1,211 and the outbreak of cases at three long-term care facilities.
All schools, both public and private, will continue with distance learning and focus on coming back to school in the fall, Sununu said.
On March 15 when he announced distance learning and it was extended through May 4, Sununu said he had hoped to find a way to allow a safe return to classrooms.
But with many asymptomatic people transmitting COVID-19, which has killed 34 in New Hampshire so far, Sununu said he thought there was no way to safely ensure that the students would not take the virus home to their parents and the most vulnerable of all, their grandparents and elderly neighbors.
“Our hearts go out to those families,” who have lost loved ones to the virus, Sununu said.
While the cases in the state have plateaued, they have not gone down. He encouraged schools to go to a pass-fail grading system for the spring noting “some students thrive in distance learning, but some do not.”
Sununu sent a letter to education leaders, to explain his decision.
There would be a lot of flexibility for the school to get all the kids moving along with accountability and ways to help students through the summer months, he said.
Districts will also determine their own end of school date, he added.
Assessments on how distance learning worked for each student in the fall is an idea that Sununu said he was not opposed to.
“We can look at that opportunity and it can be explored over the summer so teachers know where the gaps are,” for their students, Sununu said.
He said he is not sure right now how or if SAT testing will go forward.
Money’s gone
Sununu said it is unfortunate that Small Business Administration’s two grant programs have spent the money according to area banks. It was done on a “first come first serve” basis and he said many big companies got in quick, ahead of the little guys in business in New Hampshire.
Sununu said he was not sure distributing it in such a manner as the federal government did, “was the best way to do it.”
He is hoping there is more money coming from Washington and noted that there is a big chunk of money still to be distributed in the state as part of the $1.25 billion from the CARES Act.