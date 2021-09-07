Sununu says he's on the mend 

CONCORD, N.H. – Gov. Chris Sununu said he is on doctor’s orders to stay home and rest but sent out a message to the public that he is “on the mend” and working from home on Tuesday.
On Saturday, Sununu was discharged from Portsmouth Regional Hospital after being treated for a bleeding ulcer.
During his care, he received donated blood and in his statement was particularly thankful to those blood donors.
“I am on the mend, resting … per doctor’s orders,” he said. “I am grateful for the well-wishes that have poured in from Granite Staters since I was discharged,” adding he was thankful for all the doctors, nurses and “blood donors in our great state.”
Early last Wednesday morning, Sununu called in sick with COVID-19 like symptoms, cancelling the 10 a.m. Executive Council meeting which was to be held at Saint Anselm College.
Sununu’s spokesman said all business of the council will be handled at the next regularly scheduled meeting next Wednesday. However, the council will hold public hearings on several of the governor’s judicial nominations on Wednesday at the State House.
The American Red Cross hosts many opportunities across the state to give blood. To find a location and event visit https://www.redcross.org/local/me-nh-vt.html.