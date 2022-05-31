CONCORD, N.H. – Republicans and Democrats touted their successes of the legislative session that just ended Thursday as both sides looked toward the election season this fall while wondering which bills would be targeted for Gov. Chris Sununu’s veto pen.
Sununu on Friday signed 29 bills into law and vetoed four, including HB 1625, a bill repealing the prohibition on entering or remaining on a public sidewalk adjacent to a reproductive health care facility.
Rep. Alexis Simpson, D-Exeter, said the bill should have never reached the governor’s desk.
“Patients should not be intimidated or harassed while seeking reproductive health care, cancer screenings, and other critical health care needs,” Simpson said.
On Friday, Sununu also signed HB 1609 into law providing an exception in the Republican 24-week abortion ban for fatal fetal anomalies that removes the requirement that all individuals seeking abortion care must undergo an ultrasound at every stage of pregnancy.
House Health, Human Services, and Elderly Affairs Ranking Member Lucy Weber, D-Walpole, released the following statement:
“Because of the sustained advocacy of Granite Staters and the hard work of a unified Democratic caucus in both the House and Senate, we are in the first, but certainly not last, steps in righting the wrongs created by ‘Sununu’s Abortion Ban’ enacted by Governor Sununu and the Republican legislative majorities last year. HB 1609 more clearly defines the ultrasound mandate and creates a fatal fetal anomaly exemption,” Weber said.
Sununu also vetoed the two bills the House and Senate passed for redistricting the two congressional districts, House Bill 52 and Senate Bill 200 on Friday.
In his veto messages he said the bill is not in the best interest of the citizens of the state.
Also on Friday, the state Supreme Court’s special master proposed moving five towns in the Lakes Region and Mount Washington Valley to equalize the state’s two congressional districts.
The court rejected a motion by Senate President Chuck Morse and House Speaker Sherman Packard filed late Thursday to stop the release of the master’s report and to dismiss the suit brought by five state voters including former House Speaker Terie Norelli. Oral arguments on the master’s report will be held today, May 31, at 9 a.m. at the Supreme Court.
The original suit over the congressional districts was filed in Hillsborough Superior Court South, but the Supreme Court took over jurisdiction due to the time constraints until the filing period for candidates begins Wednesday. The final period ends June 10.
Andrew J. Manuse, chairman of RebuildNH, criticized Sununu for vetoing HB 275 relative to emergency powers.
In June of 2021, Gov. Sununu struck a deal with House leadership to secure the votes of N.H. House Freedom Caucus members for the budget in exchange for his support of additional emergency powers reforms, Manuse said.
This year, the House and Senate quickly passed these agreed-to reforms in HB 275, which would have codified that the state government is a Constitutional Republic by default, and that both the House and Senate would need to vote to continue a State of Emergency or it should automatically end, Manuse said.
“The governor, going back on his verbal and written word, vetoed this bill today, despite the fact that it passes Constitutional muster and was the exact language discussed with him last year,” Manuse said.
In his veto message, Sununu said, “It is irresponsible to further bind a future Governor’s ability to address and respond in a crisis, especially when the Legislature already has the power to suspend a State of Emergency at anytime.”
Sununu also took heat from the lawyer representing victims at the Youth Development Center for signing HB 1677, relative to the administration and settlement of claims of abuse at YDC.
David Vicinanzo, counsel to the victims and former First Assistant US Attorney, said, “The victims know this bill is not victim-friendly and is intended to benefit the state, not them. We will continue to fight every day to change the abusive way the state treats its vulnerable children, and for true justice for the many hundreds of kids grievously harmed by sexual, physical and emotional abuse over decades at the hands of the state.
“In a sure sign that the state is not proud of this deceptive bill, it was signed at 5 p.m. on the Friday of a holiday weekend. If it was a good bill, it would have been signed at a press conference when the press was not on holiday,” Vicinanzo said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.