CONCORD, N.H. — With nine new deaths and 183 new cases of COVID-19 in two days, New Hampshire is suffering its worst week since the pandemic began.
Although part of the increase is due to a doubling in testing, the hope of lifting the stay-at-home orders set to expire May 4 is dimming, Gov. Chris Sununu acknowledged at a press briefing Thursday afternoon.
The state reported three new fatalities and 84 new cases Thursday, a day after it had reported six new deaths and 99 new cases on Wednesday.
The state also announced outbreaks at two new extended care facilities, both in the town of Derry.
Lori Shibinette, commissioner of the state Department of Health and Human Services said Derry Health and Rehabilitation Center had eight residents and five staff sickened by COVID-19, and Pleasant Valley Nursing Home had four residents and three staff members testing positive.
They join nursing facilities in Nashua, Salem, Dover, and Manchester and two extended care facilities for people with developmental disabilities in Concord and Greenfield who previously experienced outbreaks.
Shibinette noted it takes several weeks of having no positive tests to be able to clear a facility from an outbreak.
“So although I am still announcing numbers for some of those facilities, some have had several days with no new positives at all,” Shibinette said.
Sununu called the jump in new cases “sobering data,” but a product of more testing.
Sununu said he was pleased to report, however, that the state has received $1.25 billion in its checking account to help businesses, nonprofits, hospitals and increased testing for COVID-19 and that he has advisory groups working daily to come up with a quick plan to distribute the money.
He also said he is pleased that a Superior Court judge agreed to dismiss a case from four Democratic legislators challenging his emergency authority to distribute that money.
Sununu said he has an advisory group meeting daily to look at issues for reopening the state and is looking at distributing recently released federal funding to help alleviate the financial strain on businesses and families across the state.
And he said he is looking closely at what to do about the Laconia Motorcycle Week in June. He wants to wait as long as possible to decide whether to hold it or allow it to be rescheduled for September. The rally attracts hundreds of thousands of people each year to events across the state.
Stay-at-home order
Sununu said he is likely next week to make the call on whether to lift stay-at-home orders to help reduce the spread of the disease and space out the impact on hospitals.
“The data just isn’t supporting pulling back right now,” Sununu said.
In an afternoon media briefing at the State Fire Academy, Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state’s epidemiologist, put the state’s numbers in a global and national context.
There are 2.6 million cases of COVID-19 globally and 845,000 cases in the United States and over the past seven weeks, New Hampshire has tested 16,809 individuals with 1,670 testing positive, Chan said.
In the state, 15% have required hospitalizations from the illness and about 3% have died. New Hampshire has some of the lowest mortality rates in New England, per capita, Sununu said.
The three most recent deaths were all residents at long-term care facilities, Chan said.
“We don’t believe there is an increase in the spread,” Chan said, “rather an increase in the testing.”
He said this week, the state and its partners tested roughly 800 to 900 people per day. Last week it was about 450 per day, he said.
“We continue to ramp that up because testing becomes an important tool to rapidly identify, suppress and cluster the infections…particularly in assisted living facilities,” Chan said.
So far, there have been two confirmed cases of the virus among the state’s homeless population and “that is a fluid number,” with the state using its Dube Building since Monday at the former Laconia State School and hotels for quarantining individuals, Shibinette confirmed.