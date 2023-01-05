CONCORD, N.H. – Calling New Hampshire a “harbor for citizens fleeing” their home states and an “island of freedom surrounded by highly-taxed states,” Gov. Chris Sununu launched his fourth term Thursday with his 2023 Inaugural Address.
Sununu urged bipartisan efforts to “get the job done” and set “an example for the rest of the nation.”
Attended by his wife, Valerie, his children, father and broadcast live on NHPR and WMUR-TV from the Statehouse floor, Sununu’s address touted past successes over the last six years and his future goals, which include some areas where he may get Democrats and Republicans to agree, particularly on energy policy.
But the message gave few specifics. More likely the details of his priorities will come when he makes his budget address later this winter.
A 48-year-old Republican from Newfields, who was unsuccessfully challenged by Democrat Dr. Thomas Sherman of Rye, Sununu chose to run for re-election to a job that he loves rather than go into committees in Washington.
Sununu decided not to challenge U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, a Democrat, for re-election, as many national party leaders had advised.
But he has positioned himself nationally to tout the successes of the state and work toward a more centrist approach for the Republican Party following the four years of former President Donald Trump.
Sununu has not ruled out a run for his party’s presidential nomination in 2024 or beyond, and this address, while focused on Granite State residents and their needs, was being watched nationally by political pundits for signs of his next political move.
As part of his inaugural address, the governor highlighted New Hampshire’s record of success during the pandemic and laid out solutions to the national energy crisis, challenging the Biden Administration to do better.
Sununu said it “continues to be the honor of a lifetime to serve as governor” and sounding a similar theme to that of the Republican-controlled Senate, stated that “families and businesses are counting on us to keep delivering results.”
Sununu was sworn in by Gordon MacDonald, chief justice of the state Supreme Court. Sununu then swore in the five-member Executive Council. Both council and Sununu will serve for the next two years.
Sununu spoke of freedoms protected.
“We have provided leadership that puts ‘The Individual’ ahead of The System,” he said. “Simply put — New Hampshire is the envy of the nation, the gold standard of states, and the Number 1 place in America to live, work, and raise a family.”
He also defended New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary, which is being challenged by the Democrats, and called for a bipartisan approach to legislation.
“We will not be blackmailed,” he said in reference to the national Democratic Party choosing South Carolina over New Hampshire for the first-in-the-nation status.
He said the state has “provided a pathway for anyone dedicated enough to test their mettle with the voters of New Hampshire.”
A husband and father of three, Sununu was joined by his children, his father, former Gov. John Sununu, who went on to become chief of staff for President George Bush.
Sununu choked up a bit as he thanked wife, Valerie, who was standing alongside him at the podium, holding a bible. He kissed her on the cheek, which received a standing ovation.
Sununu grew up in Salem and in his teens moved to Washington and then went to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and received an engineering degree. Following that, he hiked the entire Appalachian Trail and ended up working in his family’s businesses, including, being a chief executive officer of Waterville Valley resort.
He first served as an executive councilor from the seacoast area before running for governor.
The governor has been keenly aware of rising heat and electric costs in the state and said the state must “reject legislation that will impose unnecessary costs on our electric ratepayers while we are fighting these unprecedented high national energy prices.”
Sununu noted the almost equally divided House between Republicans and Democrats and said it offered an opportunity to show the nation how bipartisanship works in getting things done.
One example he gave was both state Democrats and Republicans defending the state’s first-in-the-nation primary status.
“We can have our disagreements, but it is incumbent upon all of us to not let those disagreements get in the way of individual opportunity. We negotiate, we work together, we give a little to get a lot – because that’s the accountability of getting things done in New Hampshire that the voters demand and deserve,” Sununu said.
He said some elected leaders forget who got them there and said New Hampshire prides itself in a highly democratic and engaged electorate.
“From their positions of power at statehouses across this country to the halls of Congress in Washington, too many politicians think they know better than the citizens who voted them into office. As a result, big government politicians are losing sight of why they were elected and who they are accountable to,” Sununu said.
The attendance in Representatives Hall seemed fairly low with not that many legislators attending in person. It was the first time in four years the swearing-in was held in the chambers following the COVID-19 crisis two years ago when the address was broadcast from a television studio.
Sununu said the state needs courage to take politics out of energy relief and noted his past efforts to increase investments in individuals and programs to help serve those struggling with heat costs.
He said there are more than renewable power options and “our focus must remain on reducing the cost burden on our citizens rather than adding to it.”
On taxes, he said “It’s not our money, it’s their money. Families across the state sweat out their paychecks. They work hard to earn a living, and it’s our job to make sure we’re being as efficient as possible with their trust.”
Neil Levesque, executive director of the NH Institute for Politics at Saint Anslem College, said the speech, while addressed to New Hampshire residents, was also a reminder to a national audience of all the successes of the state and that New Hampshire is very different from other states.
“Obviously, an inaugural speech is directed toward the people of New Hampshire, but I think those who want to listen from outside of New Hampshire would take note of the great successes,” under his past administration.
