Windham, NH - Sister M. Joanne (Jeanne D'Arc) Tetreault, 98, a Sister of Mercy for 64 years, died June 29, 2020, at Warde Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Windham, NH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 10 a.m., at St. Matthew Church, Windham, N…