Survey says: That's the house!

SALEM, N.H. –– The Alba boys, ages 8 and 10, were confused when their dad mentioned one night after dinner that a photographer for the local newspaper was outside.
For them, the in-your-face Halloween display covering the front yard, creeping up the house and even budding from the roof, is ordinary. They have never known the holiday without it.
But when The Eagle-Tribune put out a call for the area’s most over-the-top Halloween displays, locals collectively pointed to 24 Old Coach Road in Salem.
Folks agree: This spot is special.
Homeowners Kevin and Courtney Alba have lived in the renowned Halloween house for a decade. They add to their own display each year, Kevin said, and have inspired their neighbors to join in the process.
“This year we added a little more than we usually do,” he said. “That’s because we felt like the community needed that kind of stuff.”
He’s referring to the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling or drastically altering nearly every aspect of society over the course of the year. A week out from Halloween, the Albas have watched lines of cars shuffle down the street, stopping in front of their home, as well as the homes of their festive neighbors.
“Between 6:30 and 7:30 every night, when it's getting dark,” Kevin said. “It’s a testament to the fact that people don’t have a lot of options to go do fun stuff. When something like this comes up, it's exciting."
Some new digital decorations –– like a projector illuminating a faux full moon above the roof and a trio of singing pumpkins at street level –– have been met by a similarly new appreciation for the extravagant sight.
“It seems like more than ever people are coming by and thanking us,” Kevin said.
He largely credits his wife, who he affectionately calls “the attic sherpa,” for the dozens of trips up and down the attic stairs she makes to unload decorations.
“She’s the muscle,” Kevin said with a laugh. “She brings it down from the mountain and I put it outside.”
The weeks-long effort starts Oct. 1. And just because you’ve driven by once doesn’t mean you’ve seen it all.
“I was putting some stuff out at midnight last night,” Kevin said Friday. “It takes nights, weekends. It’s about three weeks or so before we decide we're done."
Halloween has excited him since childhood, he said, not only for the sweets and the costumes. The root of it was home.
“We had a witch that my dad would put up on the chimney. I was always blown away by it; always mesmerized," he said. "I said that when I got my own house I was going to do decorations. Now, I’m out mowing my lawn and people come up to say they can’t wait to see what we’ll come up with this year.”
As much as the Albas adore their spectacle, they’re just as eager to take it all down.
That’s because Christmas is next.
“Oh,” Kevin said. “We do Christmas bigger.”