DERRY — Residents are being asked what they might like to see in a multi-generational community center, if one were to come to town.
The hope is that the survey will shed light on what sort of programming, services or other activities might interest people.
The survey came about after the town updated and released its newest Master Plan in 2020, intended to support and guide the town in making decisions and taking actions in decades ahead.
Included in a list of recommendations as part of the Master Plan was to look at putting a study in place to consider what a multi-generational community center might look like in Derry.
That led to involving other organizations, nonprofits, and the like, to get input on what is needed most.
That could be more programs or space for youth, senior citizen programs and activities, or just more recreational space.
The survey was developed by an independent facilitator form the University of New Hampshire and includes many questions about residents’ views.
For David McPherson, executive director of the Alexander-Eastman Foundation, finding a best solution and ways to move forward to help many in various ways is key.
“It’s how could we all work together better?” McPherson said.
That could include food missions, services to support the homeless, legal services, welfare programs, and youth and family support all in close proximity.
“We have to be looking at the Greater Derry area,” McPherson added.
The survey is all voluntary and no personal information is requested when answering questions.
Answers and information will be recorded, though, to understand the town’s views on a community center setting.
The survey, which takes about five minutes to complete, runs through Dec. 30 and can be found at derrynh.org.
Information gathered from the survey will be studied and presented at future meetings.
