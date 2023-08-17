BRENTWOOD — A 20-year-old man was arraigned on second-degree murder charges on Tuesday in Rockingham County Superior Court for allegedly killing his mother at their Danville home on Aug. 3.
James Coe was charged for knowingly and recklessly causing Denise Damato-Coe’s death by shooting her with a rifle, according to charging documents.
He’s also charged with falsifying physical evidence by knowingly altering, concealing or removing a .223 caliber AR15 rifle with the purpose of impairing its use in the investigation.
Coe waived his arraignment yesterday.
Court documents list Coe’s address at the 48 Back Road home in Danville where Damato-Coe’s body was found when officers responded to a 911 call for help at the residence.
An autopsy determined the 59-year-old woman died from multiple gunshot wounds as a result of homicide.
Local and state authorities put out a warrant for Coe, charging him with second-degree murder and falsifying physical evidence. Authorities arrested Coe in Revere on Aug. 9 based on the warrant for being a fugitive from justice.
Coe was arraigned on the fugitive from justice charge in Chelsea District Court where he waived extradition.
Coe is being held at Rockingham County jail. He’s in preventative detention based on evidence his release would endanger the public, according to charging documents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.