Suspect sought in Salem store robbery

SALEM, N.H. — Police continue to search for a suspect who robbed Seasons Corner Market at 1:32 a.m. Monday, according to Sgt. Mike Bernard.
Police records explain that an employee of the 24/7 convenience store called 911 after she walked out of the bathroom and saw a man take off with the cash register.
The woman said that the suspect shoved her as he ran away, police said.
Police are sharing with the public a photograph obtained from surveillance footage that shows the suspect in a tracksuit with a hood, white sneakers and a blue face covering.
Police said a K-9 lost the suspect’s scent behind the store.
It was unclear how much money was stolen, police said.
Seasons Corner Market first opened on South Broadway, near the Methuen line, in February.
The business was open Tuesday afternoon following the robbery, but an employee working at the front counter did not want to comment about the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 603-893-1911.