PLAISTOW — The owner of Sweet Hill Farm will attempt to settle an ongoing dispute with town officials over the construction of an agricultural building at an upcoming zoning board meeting, Oct. 27.
The town issued a “stop-work order” four months ago, when construction efforts were already well underway. The structure is intended to serve as a storage facility where produce can be sorted, processed and cleaned in a temperature-controlled environment.
“We are having a hard time keeping things because we don’t have the storage to do it,” owner Daniel Kane said.
Vegetables are currently kept in a closet-sized space with an air-conditioning unit set to a desired coolness. Two washing machines have been converted to a “greens-drying” system.
The new storage facility would streamline the vegetation process and allow for an expansion of services, according to the owner.
The Eagle-Tribune reached out to Town Manager Greg Colby and Dee Voss, the town’s special projects coordinator, but neither responded to requests for comment.
Kane bought the 300-year-old farm in 2018 to save the land from future development. He quickly realized many improvements were needed.
“We couldn’t make the farm work economically without drawing people onto (it),” Kane said.
He’s added buildings like the farm stand, where Sweet Hill Farm produce and outside items are sold.
His appeal to the town states that the farm has sought and received building permits, without issue, since 2018 for various construction projects.
“We just want to be able to do what we are permitted to do,” Kane said.
The stop-work order from June 28 stated that there was no building permit and no site plan approved by the Planning Board.
Kane said the building permit was filed properly and accurately for the intended usage of the building in question back in April 2021.
He said the farm received the building permit in July 2021.
Kane sees the future of Sweet Hill Farm in limbo if the current project flops.
He has conceptual plans to further expand the farm, which would make it a destination and ensure its longevity, he said.
Kane hopes to one day add a brewery and farm-to-table restaurant on the 26-acre land, with hops and produce grown on-site.
“I’m not going to be here forever,” Kane said. “But I want this place to be.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.