WINDHAM — Smiles were shared at Nesmith Library when children and their families were recently invited to build gingerbread houses in the children’s room.
Instead of the traditional molasses cookie walls, these mini creations featured graham crackers. Also on hand was an array of rainbow candies and no shortage of icing.
Leading up to Christmas, the library team hosted a “tween hot chocolate bar,” and during December vacation, a scavenger hunt, New Year’s Eve Lego event and story times.
Upcoming events can be found at nesmithlibrary.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.