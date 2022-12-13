DERRY — The weather wasn’t too frigid but the waters of Beaver Lake still offered a bit of a chill as dozens of people dashed in for a good cause.
The sixth annual Pantry Plunge held Saturday was all about keeping participants safe while offering the traditional jump in the lake to support a downtown food mission.
The event was held at Gallien’s Beach, with proceeds going to First Baptist Church Food Pantry.
Participants either jumping in individually or as part of a team gathered at the shoreline at noon and then ran in and out of the water — some rather quickly, others spending a little more time to thrash around.
Firefighters also stood in the water to make sure all participants remained safe.
A group of Pinkerton Academy students readied themselves at shore’s edge to wait for the official call to head in the water.
They were joined by Pinkerton Headmaster Timothy Powers, ready for his first jump in the lake.
Others came dressed up in swimsuits, bathrobes, fancy hats and festive holiday wear.
In its inaugural year, the Plunge drew about 38 participants. The numbers have increased since then.
Last year, the Plunge raised about $24,000.
