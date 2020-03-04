SALEM, N.H. — Salem voters are being asked to approve an estimated $21.24 tax rate on every $1,000 of property, according to calculations by the town and school district.
For a $300,000 home that's $6,372 in local school and town taxes. State education and county taxes are calculated and released in October and then added to the municipal tax rate before being billed, according to Tax Collector Cheryl-Ann Bolouk.
Residents will be asked about eight monetary items that effect the municipal tax on the town ballot. That includes a change in the tax exemption threshold for disabled people, which has the anticipated impact of less than 1 cent.
The largest impact item for the town is the operating budget at $6.04 per $1,000 of property value, according to information provided by the town.
The school district is asking voters to approve the school budget, which is $14.09 per $1,000 of property, and the Woodbury School renovation project, which will have no tax impact this year. The $48.9 million project will cost taxpayers about $180 on a $300,000 home in its most expensive year, according to school district estimates.
Residents are also being asked to borrow $1.9 million to buy land for a new Main Street fire station, some additional funds from building impact fees will help pay for the land acquisition. Taxpayers aren't expected to start paying that purchase off until next year as well.
The West Duston Road Neighborhood Water and Sewer project will increase the sewer rate by 12 cents.
Polls are open at the five locations in Salem from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday March 10 for residents to vote.