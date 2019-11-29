SALEM, N.H. — Tax bills were mailed to Salem residents recently, and taxpayers saw a slight tax rate increase, Tax Collector Cheryl-Ann Bolouk said.
The tax rate for Salem homes was set at $21.98 per $1,000 of property, she said. That’s a 1.71% increase over last year’s $21.61 rate per $1,000 of property.
Property taxes are assessed to cover a community's cost of town, county and education services.
The tax rate breakdown is as follows: town services, $7.10; local schools, $11.63; state education, $2.20; Rockingham County, $1.05.
Town services funds police, fire, emergency medical services, public works, recreation, libraries, public health, welfare, planning, code enforcement, transfer station, community access TV, and administration.
The school district funds an approximately 3,500 students in grades pre-K through grade 12.
Bills can be paid at Town Hall or online by Dec. 9 Bolouk said.