WINDHAM, N.H. — The three designees are now in place to handle the upcoming forensic audit of the Windham town election results from the Nov. 3 general election.
The three members and their teams who will participate in the audit are Mark Lindeman, named by the town of Windham; Harri Hursti, chosen by the New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Secretary of State William Gardner; and Philip Stark, named jointly by both Windham and the state, according to a statement released by Formella's office this week.
Senate Bill 43's passing last month put the audit process in motion to analyze Windham's voting machines and ballots from the November election that showed the town's results and a subsequent state recount of the votes in the District 7 state representative race showed major discrepancies in the totals.
And according to SB43, the audit must take place within 45 days of its effective date, which is May 27. Space will be limited inside the facility.
The audit will take place at Edward Cross Training Center, 722 Riverwood Drive in Pembroke, and will be livestreamed at www.doj.gov.