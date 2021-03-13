LONDONDERRY — A teenage driver lost his life Friday after police say he hit a tree and his car burst into flames around 9:30 p.m.
The accident took place on Hardy Road at Hovey Road, according to Londonderry Police Department spokesman Capt. Patrick Cheetham.
According to police, the boy was a licensed driver and was the sole occupant of the car. His name and other identifying details are not yet being made public, Cheetham said.
The driver was under the age of 18.
The crash remains under investigation by the Londonderry police and fire departments and the New Hampshire Medical Examiner's Office.