IPSWICH — A young Gloucester man arrested after allegedly stealing an SUV in Ipswich Wednesday will be held in custody after a judge on Friday revoked his bail in a similar case from October.
Prosecutors also say that Jesse Marchand-Layton, 18, is a suspect in some 20 car break-ins in Plaistow, New Hampshire, where he also has ties.
He is also wanted in Delaware, where he is facing charges of stealing a car when he was 14, a prosecutor said during Marchand-Layton’s arraignment in Ipswich District Court in Newburyport Friday.
Marchand-Layton pleaded not guilty to charges including larceny of a vehicle, breaking and entering, shoplifting, driving to endanger, driving without a license, use of a vehicle without authority, and speeding.
The case prompted Ipswich police Chief Paul Nikas to issue a press release on Thanksgiving Day warning residents to keep their vehicles locked, even when in the driveway, take the key or starter fob with you, never leave valuables in plain view and park in a well-lighted area.
Marchand-Layton was already familiar to Ipswich police from an incident in Oct. 8 in which he allegedly stole a vehicle from a business near the Ipswich commuter rail station and then crashed it. He was found by a Danvers police dog after a search.
Marchand-Layton was released on bail in that case with an order the stay out of further trouble while the charges, including larceny of a vehicle and driving to endanger, were pending.
But on Wednesday evening, Ipswich police allege, Marchand-Layton went into DJ’s Variety on Broadway Avenue and Washington Street, and stole several items — leaving behind his cellphone on a counter.
Police say he also went into a store employee’s car, then ran from the scene. Police subsequently spotted him in an SUV that belonged to a local resident.
Prosecutors asked Judge SallyAnn Janulevicus to revoke bail in that case and to add an additional $10,000 bail in the new case.
The district attorney’s office also asked the judge to order that Marchand-Layton stay out of Ipswich.
An attorney for Marchand-Layton urged the judge to release him, arguing that he is not dangerous and he would agree to be drug tested. But he said his client, who has been working for a roofing company, “would most likely lose his job” if held.
He also said an order barring Marchand-Layton from Ipswich could affect his ability to work on jobs in the town.
Janulevicus granted the prosecutor’s request to revoke Marchand-Layton’s bail in the October case for 90 days, and set bail at $2,500. She also agreed to bar him from town if he is eventually released from custody.
A status hearing is scheduled for Jan. 14 in both of his pending cases.