MANCHESTER, N.H. — People who entered the Division of Motor Vehicles on South Willow Street in Manchester between March 2 and March 5, or on March 10 are being warned by state health officials that they may have been potentially exposed to the new coronavirus, commonly called COVID-19.
State health officials said a woman who visited the Manchester DMV during that time period was tested for the coronavrius and the test produced a presumptive positive result for COVID-19.
This brings the total in New Hampshire to seven cases, health officials said.
Anyone who entered the Manchester DMV during those days is asked to monitor their health for fever or respiratory illness, according to a statement by the state Department of Health and Human Services.
The person who tested positive is an adult female from Rockingham County who notified their healthcare provider after developing symptoms, officials said.
There is an ongoing investigation to identify people with close contact before this individual self-isolated, according to the statement.
Any person who has been identified as a close contact will be notified directly by health officials.
Officials are also trying to identify anyone who was the Manchester branch of Division of Motor Vehicles at 377 South Willow St. between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. between March 2 and March 5 as well as March 10, according to the statement.
The Manchester DMV was closed on Saturday, March 14, for enhanced cleaning and to allow state health officials to conduct the contact investigation, according to the DHHS.
Any persons who were in the Manchester DMV on those days and have developed symptoms should stay home, limit their contact with others and immediately contact their healthcare provider. Any individual who is symptomatic but does not have a healthcare provider should contact the Department of Health and Human Services at 603-271-4496.
Gov. Chris Sununu declared a state of emergency on Friday due to the coronavirus and in his declaration noted that as of March 13, more than 275 New Hampshire residents were being monitored based on potential exposure to the coronavirus.
Any person who develops fever or respiratory symptoms such as a cough or shortness of breath should stay home away from others and seek health advice by phone from a healthcare provider to discuss symptoms and any risk factors for COVID-19.
DHHS ADVICE
Given the increasing numbers of infections globally and around the United States, to protect themselves and prevent further community spread, all persons should:
Stay home and avoid public places when sick (social distancing).
Cover mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing.
Wash hands frequently.
Avoid being within 6 feet (close contact) of a person who is sick.
Avoid sharing drinks, smoking/vaping devices, or other utensils or objects that may transmit saliva.
Disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
For more information on COVID-19 in New Hampshire, visit dhhs.nh.gov/dphs/cdcs/2019-ncov.htm. For the latest information from the CDC, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.