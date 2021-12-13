Visitors enjoyed a Deck the Halls holiday event featuring gift baskets, refreshments, raffles, activities, photo opportunities and more. A highlight of the gathering Saturday at Windham High School was music by the Goodwin Street Jazz band, as was a performance by the Rhythm of New Hampshire Show Chorus.
That holiday spirit in Windham
Granite Solutions
Granite Solutions is a reporting project focusing on mental health in New Hampshire from The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
DERRY, N.H. — Jenny Chesney offered a definition of one of her favorite words — resilient.
Amid surge in COVID-19 patients, Connecticut hospital forced to limit who gets potentially life-saving treatment
HARTFORD, Conn. — As more patients have developed COVID-19 symptoms over recent months, at least one Connecticut health provider has been forced to limit who receives potentially lifesaving treatment.
LOS ANGELES — Michael Nesmith, the singer-songwriter, author, actor-director and entrepreneur who will likely be best remembered as the wool-hatted, guitar-strumming member of the made-for-television rock band The Monkees, has died at 78.