SALEM — Flip Circus will host its circus from May 19 to May 29, various times, at the Mall at Rockingham Park, 99 Rockingham Park Boulevard.
Salem Planning Director Jacob LaFontaine said this is the first time to his knowledge that a circus has come to town.
They will set up their big tent in the parking lot adjacent to South Policy Street.
The circus will run every day. Performances during the week will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday will feature three shows, 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Tickets range from $25 to $75.
To purchase tickets, visit tickets.flipcircus.com/events/salem-nh.
Supervisors of the Checklist to meet
LONDONDERRY — The Supervisors of the Voter Checklist will meet to correct the checklist and register voters on May 17, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the town clerk’s office, 268B Mammoth Road.
To register to vote, one must provide proof of Londonderry residency, proof of citizenship (passport, birth certificate, naturalization papers), proof of age and photo identification.
Applicants for registration who possess proof of identity, age, citizenship and domicile should bring that proof when they come to register.
Qualified applicants who do not have proof or who do not bring proof with them may register if they sign an affidavit attesting to their qualifications for identity, age, domicile and citizenship.
For information, contact Kristin Grages, at 603-432-1100, ext. 198.
Library offers genealogy program
DERRY — Derry Public Library will offers one of its programs focusing on history and genealogy research on May 23, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a cemetery walk planned at Forest Hill Cemetery on Cemetery Road.
Library staff member Erin Moulton Robinson will be joined by local historian T. J. Cullinane for a walk through the historic graveyard to explore history, tombstone craftsmanship and local legends. Rain date is June 6. To learn more, visit the library at derrypl.org or call 603-432-6140.
Help the boy scouts by recycling old electronics
ATKINSON — Troop 9 Atkinson Boy Scouts will hold their annual electronics fundraiser on Saturday, April 29, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St.
This is a drive-through service event. Curbside pickup is also available for a $10 fee.
For more information including a price list and accepted items, go to atkinsonelectronicsrecycling.com.
Proceeds go towards summer camp and other troop activities.
Task force to study all things pickleballLONDONDERRY — A new task force will be formed to study all things pickleball which includes analyzing options to bring the sport to Londonderry and what it may cost.
At a meeting April 10, town councilors approved a resolution to create the Londonderry Pickleball Task Force.
Once it begins to meet the group will have an agenda that includes working to create site criteria and develop a preliminary list of sites to be studied more; costs of creating that site and/or courts for play, and also to identify any grant funding that might be available to help defray any costs.
The task force information and any recommendations will return to the Town Council and Town Manager Michael Malaguti.
Plaistow to hold hazardous waste drop-off for area residents
PLAISTOW — The town will hold a Hazardous Waste Drop-off Day Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Plaistow Public Works Facility.
The drop-off is open for residents of Plaistow, Atkinson, Hampstead, Danville, Kingston and Chester.
It is advised residents remain in their cars and not bring pets.
Sandown plans annual fishing derby
SANDOWN — The conservation commission will hold the 23rd Sandown Kid’s Fishing Derby Saturday, April 29, from 7:30 to 10 a.m. at Sal’s Pond.
Participants can arrive at 7 a.m. to set up.
The derby is open to children ages 2-15 from Sandown and surrounding towns.
Cost is $3 per child and a maximum of $10 per family. Pre-registration is recommended to limit delays at the derby. Register at sandown.us.
For more information contact Brian Butler at BriButler@Comcast.net or Colleen Olsen at colsen20@outlook.com.
