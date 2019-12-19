SALEM, N.H. — About 1,000 Boys & Girls Club kids in Salem and Lawrence received gifts from Tuscan Brands.
Joe Faro, Tuscan Brands owner, delivered about 250 gifts in Salem on Wednesday afternoon and 750 in Lawrence Thursday night.
"The support the club receives over the holiday is humbling, and we are able to help families that need help the most over the holidays," Marco Abreau, CEO of Greater Salem Boys & Girls Club. "The holiday season allows us to put a spotlight on the great things we do all year and the support we receive from the community."
This is the ninth year Faro visited the Salem club since opening Tuscan Kitchen there. It's the Lawrence native's 17th year visiting that city's club to deliver presents as well.
"It's amazing for families like the Faro family to share the gift of giving with us," Abreau said.
Many other donations from community members have come into the club to help families in need as well, Abreau said. He said he greatly appreciates how the community supports the club.
As a club kid himself who didn't have a lot growing up, Abreau said he knows how much the support is appreciated.
"The community makes possible what we can do," Abreau said.