LONDONDERRY — Southern New Hampshire was hit hard with power outages following the first snowstorm of the season that swept through the region Saturday.
Eversource Energy restored electricity to more than 90,000 customers in the Granite State as of Sunday at 11 a.m., according to spokeswoman Kaitlyn Woods. But 39,375 customers were still without power, she said.
“This storm brought substantial amounts of wet, heavy snow that weighed down wires and fractured tree limbs – causing significant, widespread damage to the electric system across the state,” Eversource New Hampshire President Joe Purington said in a statement Sunday.
“Working through the night, our crews made good progress and have restored power to more than 90,000 customers while operating under our COVID-19 pandemic plan, he added.
The communities hit hardest by downed power lines were Londonderry and Derry, where as of 1:48 p.m., 1,445 customers remained without power, Woods said.
She added that 150 additional crews from Connecticut and Massachusetts were sent to New Hampshire to help with restoration efforts.
“We have hundreds of additional out-of-state crews arriving today to support our around-the-clock restoration effort and we’ll be shifting resources to the hardest-hit communities like Londonderry,” Woods said.
“Many of the outages we are working to restore in Londonderry include customer service lines that need to be reconnected, which is a more time-intensive process," Woods said. "We’ll continue working until all our customers have their power back.”
There were multiple road closures Sunday in Londonderry, according to police Lt. Mark Morrison.
Pillsbury Road, east of Mammoth Road, was still closed as of 11:49 a.m., with internet and phone outages scattered throughout the area, he said.
Eversource officials said they expected power to be restored for all of their New Hampshire customers by Tuesday.