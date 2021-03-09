Three face charges following death of Hudson man

HUDSON, N.H. — Three people are under arrest in connection with a fatal overdose that occurred in July of last year, according to a statement from the Hudson Police Department.
After a lengthy investigation by the Hudson Police Department's Narcotics Unit, Nathan Dignan, 28, John Mills, 29, and Jordan Lamprey, 23, face various charges following the death of David Dunn Jr., 28, of Hudson.
In July of 2020, Hudson police responded to a residence for the report of an apparent narcotics-related overdose. Upon arrival, officers found Dunn dead.
Police said the three suspects were arrested for their roles in the victim's death.
Dignan, of Hudson, was arrested on Feb. 15 at his residence and was charged with two counts of criminal solicitation, both felonies. He was released on $1,000 cash bail pending an arraignment at the Hillsborough Superior Court/South, according to police.
Mills, of Hampton, was arrested in Derry on March 3, and faces two counts of felony criminal solicitation, according to police. The Derry police and the Drug Enforcement Administration/Manchester Field Office assisted.
Police said Mills also faces one count of death resulting from a controlled drug sale and one count of falsifying physical evidence. He was held on preventative detention pending arraignment at Hillsborough Superior Court/South.
Lamprey, of North Hampton, was arrested on March 5 in North Andover, Massachusetts, by members of the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section as a fugitive from justice, according to police. She was charged with one count of death resulting from a controlled drug sale. She was held on preventative detention pending arraignment at Hillsborough Superior Court/South.
Lamprey also has several open investigations throughout the Seacoast area for narcotics-related offenses, according to police.
The following agencies assisted the Hudson Police Department in the investigation: Hampton, Seabrook, North Hampton, Derry, Nashua and Manchester police; Rockingham County Sheriff's Department, Hillsborough County Attorney's Office; Drug Enforcement Administration/Manchester Field Office; FBI Safe Street Task Force/Manchester Field Office; Massachusetts State Police/Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section; Essex County District Attorney's Office, and Suffolk County Sheriff's Office.
Anyone with information related to this investigation can contact the Hudson Police Department's Narcotics Investigations Unit at 603-886-6011, or leave an anonymous tip via Facebook, on the Hudson police online site, or call the HPD Crime-Line 603-594-1150.