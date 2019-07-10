Three hurt in Salem truck, wood chipper crash

SALEM, N.H. — Three people were injured Wednesday afternoon when a box truck collided with a wood chipper on Interstate 93.
The driver of the box truck was flown by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston for treatment of severe injuries, according to a Salem Fire Department press release.
The driver and a passenger were trapped inside the truck and firefighters performed "an extended, technical rescue to extricate both patients," according to Battalion Chief John Brackett.
"This incident required the work of the entire duty crew of 17 members," Brackett said.
The passenger was transported to Lawrence General Hospital with minor injuries by a Salem Fire Department ambulance. The driver of the vehicle pulling the wood chipper also suffered minor injuries and was brought to Holy Family Hospital by another Salem ambulance.
The helicopter was directed to land on Interstate 93, south of the accident scene. Tower 1 took charge of the landing zone.
Woody's Tow Co. helped firefighters pull the dashboard away from the driver of the box truck. The accident was reported by a 911 call at 1:22 p.m. The driver was removed from the truck at 2:03 p.m., according to the press release.
Salem and state police also assisted at the crash scene.
The collision happened between Exits 1 and 2 on the southbound side of the highway.
New Hampshire State Police is investigating the accident. The Windham Fire Department provided station coverage while local firefighters rescued the crash victims.