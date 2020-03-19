SALEM, N.H. — Three Salem firefighters are isolating themselves following potential exposure to the new coronavirus, commonly known as COVID-19, after responding to a call Monday night, fire Chief Larry Best said.
It's unknown if the patient had COVID-19, the seasonal flu or just a cold, so Salem officials are waiting to hear from the state if the department's patient tests positive, Best said. No firefighters are showing symptoms as of Thursday morning, he said.
"We don't want them infected and in the workforce," Best said.
First responders around the region are taking extra precautions to avoid the virus, as not to spread it to patients on calls or to spread it within the department.
Six other firefighters were potentially exposed over the weekend, but tests for patients came back negative for coronavirus, Best said.
"The state has been fabulous trying to get us results quickly," Best said. "But now the labs are becoming overwhelmed, so it's going to be harder."
As the global pandemic spreads, there is a nationwide shortage and backlog of tests, according to government officials.
To protect Salem's first responders, dispatchers are screening callers through a series of questions, including ones about recent travel and symptoms of the virus, like fever, cough or shortness of breath.
First responders will use proper shielding equipment as necessary on the calls, Best said.
Currently the department is asking if anyone has N95 masks or surgical masks that they could be donated to the department, he added.
"We are forward-planning for seven to eight weeks of needing these supplies," Best said.
It's the department's overall goal to help "slow the spread and flatten the curve," Best said.
Firefighters who are potentially exposed are being asked to quarantine until a test comes back negative, Best said. They can either go home, if possible, or the department is finding another place for them to go, Best said. He doesn't want his department members to worry about spreading the disease to family members, he said.
"It's daunting and overwhelming to isolate firefighters and EMTs and first responders," Best said. Every first responder will be taken care of, he said.
Best explained that the department is also utilizing mental health resources for its first responders, which are especially important in times like this.
He's thankful to the Salem community, and hopes that they understand precautions like the extra screening questions and that the departments are closed to the public at this time.
"It's times like this that we all come together," Best said.