Atkinson
Two Atkinson residents are running for a seat on the Timberlane Regional School Board, including Incumbent Brian Boyle. Boyle is being challenged by Bill Friel.
Voters will weigh in Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St.
Brian Boyle, 67
Occupation: Homebuilder
Family: Wife Sharon
Education: B.S. in accounting, Boston College, M.B.A., Northeastern University
Elected experience: Current School Board member, former Selectman, former Budget Committee
Incumbent: Yes
What are the most serious issues facing the town/school district?
The passage of Warrant Article 7, SAU withdrawal is the most important issue facing the voters this year. We need our own superintendent and senior management focused 100% on Timberlane. This article makes both fiscal and managerial sense. Next, our facilities are long overdue for repairs and improvements which must be addressed
Why are you the best person to address those issues?
I am currently on the board and have first-hand working knowledge on what is happening with the management of our school district. I am the driving force on the board initiating the repairs and improvements to our facilities. My financial and business background is what the district needs on the board.
What could you do to make local government more transparent and accessible to citizens?
School board meetings are public, televised and live streamed. Unfortunately, by statute several actions and discussion occur in non-public sessions. I am open to suggestion on how to improve transparency.
Do you have any conflicts of interest that would prevent you from carrying out your duties? No.
Bill Friel, 58
Occupation: Principal at a company that designs, engineers and builds commercial projects around the world.
Family: Wife Kathleen and three children in the school district.
Education: Bachelor's degree
Elected experience: Member of the Atkinson Board of Adjustment for six years, currently serving fifth term on Atkinson Board of Selectman. Also spend three terms as a state representative for Atkinson and Plaistow.
Incumbent: No
What are the most serious issues facing the school district?
The current tone of conversation from our elected officials to each other, the public, educators and administrators sets a poor example for students and overshadows the great work being done in the schools. We need a serious capital improvement plan with a true assessment of all our facilities.
Why are you the best person to address those issues?
My experience in elected office and private sector provide me with a solid foundation to positively support and represent the district. My business acumen and professional disposition will bring positive change to the dynamic of the school board to ensure that the board approaches issues for the benefit of the students, educators, support staff and residents.
What could you do to make local government more transparent and accessible to citizens?
Whether it’s setting the budget, setting policy, or laying out long term goals for the district, more can be done to provide information to various stakeholders. Whether it be providing more documents online or making a concerted effort to keep the public informed of activities through email or the local media.
Do you have any conflicts of interest that would prevent you from carrying out your duties? No.
Danville
Two Danville residents are also running for a three-year seat on the Timberlane school board. Sabrina Alberg is running against incumbent Kim Farah.
Voters will weigh in at the polls Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Danville Community Center, 169 Main St.
Sabrina Alberg, 42
Occupation: Management
Family: Three children, an 11 year old son in fifth grade, a 7-year-old daughter in second grade and a 5-year-old daughter in pre-kindergarten.
Education: Bachelor's degree in criminal justice.
Elected experience: None
Incumbent: No
What are the most serious issues facing the school district?
There are a number of issues facing the TRSD community. We face budget concerns, numerous lawsuits, along with legal bills. We have created a toxic environment between the board, families, administration, staff, students and taxpayers. Weighing out the pros and cons of withdrawal from SAU 55.
Why are you the best person to address those issues?
Our community needs more approachable, positive, open-minded people who are hands on in the community, and accepting of change. As a mom of school age children, and a single income family, I believe there is a balance in achieving a great education and maintaining taxes.
What could you do to make local government more transparent and accessible to citizens?
It is up to us as leaders in the community to be open and honest. To communicate with administration, families, staff, taxpayers and students. To observe and listen to what is taking place in our community, and to work collectively for what is best for all.
Do you have any conflicts of interest that would prevent you from carrying out your duties? No.
Kimberly Farah, 57
Occupation: College Professor
Family: Daughter, Smith College
Education: B.S. materials engineering, M.S.E civil engineering, M.S. pharmacy and pharmaceutical Sciences, Ph.D. chemistry
Elected experience: One term selectman, one term school board
Incumbent: Yes
What are the most serious issues facing the school district?
I think that students and schools need to be aware of the changing demographics and employment opportunities in the region and schools need to prepare students for careers of the future. Social media, vaping, and the opioid crisis and the impact on students and schools are important issues. Passage of the SAU 55 withdrawal will require reorganization of staff.
Why are you the best person to address those issues?
I was an integral part of the strategic planning committee that developed a new five-year plan for the district. Additionally, I chaired the SAU 55 withdrawal committee and drafted the withdrawal plan. I have provided Danville with a leadership role on the board. I am currently the SAU 55 chair.
What could you do to make local government more transparent and accessible to citizens?
I am always open to suggestions as to how to create more transparency. All meetings are open to the public, minutes are posted, meetings are taped, et cetera.
Do you have any conflicts of interest that would prevent you from carrying out your duties? No.
Plaistow
There is a single seat open for a Plaistow resident on the Timberlane school board. Barbara Kiska and Peter Bealo are running for a three-year term on the board.
Voters will weigh in Tuesday at the polls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Pollard School Gym, 120 Main St., in Plaistow.
Peter Bealo
Age: 62
Occupation: Retired
Family: Wife and two adult children
Education: B.S. Rochester Institute of Technology, M.B.A. Northeastern University
Elected experience: Plaistow Budget Committee, Plaistow Planning Board, Timberlane School Board, Timberlane Budget Committee
Incumbent: No
What are the most serious issues facing the town/school district?
Getting the board to focus more on the welfare and education of the students, as we used to do. We also need to work on the facilities and communicate more effectively with our communities.
Why are you the best person to address those issues?
I have six years of experience as a school board member and know it's roles and responsibilities. I have seen how effective the board can be when working with administration and staff for the students. On the board I was an active member of both policy and curriculum committees.
What could you do to make local government more transparent and accessible to citizens?
Have fewer non-public meetings, have no un-noticed meetings. I would refrain from commissioning costly studies unilaterally while withholding their results from the board and public. The board as a whole must vote to spend money and then make as much public as possible. Renew publishing annual District Report Cards..
Do you have any conflicts of interest that would prevent you from carrying out your duties? No.
Barbara Kiszka, 59
Occupation: Lead Software Engineer at Bose Corporation
Family: Married to Julian Kiszka, selectman. One child, 28.
Education: Master's degree in engineering management, B.S. in computer science. Crestcom Bulletproof Manager course.
Elected experience: All Plaistow public service has been non-elected.
Incumbent: No
What are the most serious issues facing the school district?
Bullying, lawsuits, the opioid crisis, maintaining and increasing math and reading proficiency, keeping costs in check, building maintenance, and local district control.
Why are you the best person to address those issues?
I have been successful in creating and managing highly functioning teams at a reasonable cost. I value education and our teachers. I work well in a team, even when opinions differ. I do my homework, communicate well, and encourage high quality output from team members. I do not sue.
What could you do to make local government more transparent and accessible to citizens?
Livestream all public meetings, continue to post agendas and minutes online in a timely manner, be accessible on social media without blocking constituents. On request, I presented two information sessions on the SAU 55 withdrawal committee recommendation.
Do you have any conflicts of interest that would prevent you from carrying out your duties? No.