WINDHAM — Three candidates, including one incumbent, are vying for two open spots on the Windham School Board for three years.
Incumbent member Rob Breton faces off against Samuel Falsetti and Daniel Popovici-Muller for the open positions. Popovici-Muller is a former board member.
Voters will also consider a proposed $55 million school operating budget along with articles dealing with union contracts, $100,00 to be added to a special education capital reserve fund and up to $250,000 to add to a Capital Needs and Building and Grounds Maintenance Fund.
Windham voters cast ballots March 10, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Windham High School.
Name: Rob Breton
Age: 53
Occupation: Strategic account manager for a language services company
Family: Wife Holly, children Kayla, Allison, Zachary, Diana and Eva
Education: Bachelor's degree in business studies, Southern New Hampshire University
Elected experience: School Board member for six years, elected to two consecutive three-year terms
Incumbent? Yes
What are the most serious issues facing the school district?
We need to negotiate with the Windham Education Association on a new contract for them. We must formulate a plan to align our school schedules across the district, allowing for better preparation time and PLCs for our teachers to the benefit of our students. We must also address our athletic facility needs — and so much more.
Why are you the best person to address those issues?
For six years on the board, I have worked effectively with people of different skills and personalities. I give and receive respect within the board and throughout the district. I'm an excellent listener and thoughtful with the decisions I make. I lead when it it best, but I'm also open to the leadership of others. I encourage inclusion and collaboration at all levels of our district.
What could you do to make local government more transparent and accessible to citizens?
I have done so in the last six years and will continue to do so. We have streamlined the budget process to make it better and more transparent to all stakeholders. I have fostered an environment where administrators, teachers, students, and taxpayers can feel good about sharing their input with me and with the board.
Do you have any conflicts of interest that would prevent you from carrying out your duties? I do not.
Name: Samuel Falsetti
Age: 40
Occupation: Executive vice president, biotechnology consultancy
Family: Wife Nicole, son Mason, 10, daughter Haley, 3
Education: Doctorate, molecular medicine
Elected experience: None
Incumbent? No
What are the most serious issues facing the school district?
Improve district culture and enhance transparency in decision-making processes while involving teachers, parents, students; improve special education and enhance student engagement; enhance workforce readiness and college competitiveness through partnerships with local businesses; improve financial focus on how tax investments can drive improvements in outcomes.
Why are you the best person to address those issues?
I have a deep investment in education through my personal education. Professionally, I built a leading biotech consultancy, which I scaled from 20 to 120 employees and successfully sold. This dual focus along with my community-based, practical problem solving approach uniquely qualifies me for the School Board.
What could you do to make local government more transparent and accessible to citizens?
My number one priority will be to improve transparency by mandating early involvement of teachers, parents and students in our decision-making processes. I will further improve district culture by improving processes so that our teachers take a more active and protected role in contributing their points of view.
Do you have any conflicts of interest that would prevent you from carrying out your duties? No.
Name: Daniel Popovici-Muller
Age: 52
Occupation: Finance director, town of Windham
Family: Two children
Education: Bachelor's degree in electronics engineering from the Politehnica University of Bucharest; Master's degree from Boston University, held a Massachusetts CPA license.
Elected experience: Windham School Board, one term, 2015-2018
Incumbent? No
What are the most serious issues facing the school district?
Our teachers will have to work without a contract next year and the district culture needs improvement overall. Special education requires further investment. Our facilities have been updated and overcrowding eliminated, but we still need a track so our students do not have to run on busy public roads.
Why are you the best person to address those issues?
Expertise and valuable experience in union negotiations, was on the negotiating team for the previous two successful teachers' union contract negotiations. Already earned teachers' trust, which will help reach a fair union contract.
What could you do to make local government more transparent and accessible to citizens?
I already helped increase transparency during my previous term and was the swing vote in the decision to hire the current administration, which greatly improved the quality of the budget, public packets and other disclosures.
Do you have any conflicts of interest that would prevent you from carrying out your duties? No.