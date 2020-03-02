LONDONDERRY — Three candidates are vying to win spots on the Londonderry School Board.
With two open positions for three-year terms, Amy Finamore, Greg DePasse and Robert Slater are hoping to win at the polls on election day.
Both board incumbents, Nancy Hendricks and Dan Lekas, are not running for another term.
Polls are open March 10 in Londonderry, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Londonderry High School gymnasium.
Name: Greg DePasse
Age: 47
Occupation: IT Solutions architect
Family: Wife Debbie, three children, ages 14, 12, and 10
Education: Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering, Boston University; Air Force ROTC-1995, Leadership Londonderry, 2008
Elected experience: None
Incumbent? No
What are the most serious issues facing the school district?
I think the biggest challenge is a changing student population coupled with a difficult to characterize town growth. I have heard from parents and teachers that the student population today faces greater challenges both in and out of school. There are larger percentages of students not food and housing stable, impacting their ability to focus during the school day, impacting those children as well as teachers and other students in the classroom. The other part is the overall town population has the potential to change rapidly given the new high density developments planned around town. These tow issues combined have the potential to detract from the amazing district we all know. I want to ensure we are planning to minimize those disruptions.
Why are you the best person to address those issues?
Honestly, I probably am not the best person, but I don't know who is or who could be. But I can tell you I love this town, I am committed to ensuring the success of our school and students and given those goals, I am well skilled in working with others to identify and come up with creative solutions to problems.
What could you do to make local government more transparent and accessible to citizens?
Communication is vital for success. The board needs to know not only what is going on with the district (oversight and direction is its purpose), but to both listen and have a dialogue with the community. By being more open with communication, people can gain not only a clearer understanding of what is happening but, most importantly, the "why." I would like to see more use of the school website and social media by the board. I also realize they have to stay compliant with the applicable New Hampshire public meeting laws.
Do you have any conflicts of interest that would prevent you from carrying out your duties? No.
Name: Amy Finamore
Age: 34
Occupation: Program manager, higher education
Family: Husband and two children
Education: Bachelor's degree in history, master's degree in economic development and higher education administration
Elected experience: None
Incumbent? No
What are the most serious issues facing the school district?
The school could improve its communication and transparency around budgetary needs. However, the most serious issue is making sure we are preparing our students to be successful and teaching the skills they will need to be successful in the future. Today's first-grader will graduate in 2031. What will the world look like then?
Why are you the best person to address those issues?
I love working with others and using data to make informed decisions. I want Londonderry's students to be successful. As the labor market changes, a combination of technical and soft skills will become increasingly important. Working together, we can ensure Londonderry meets the needs of students today and tomorrow.
What could you do to make local government more transparent and accessible to citizens?
I would strive to have a stronger, more transparent connection between the School Board and Town Council. One benefit of increasing accessibility could be opportunities for residents to serve as mentors to schoolchildren. Leveraging the talent of our town's residents could open the door for the school district to work more collaboratively with town departments.
Do you have any conflicts of interest that would prevent you from carrying out your duties? No.
Name: Robert Slater
Age: 56
Occupation: Business owner
Family: Wife Cindy, three children, four grandchildren (one in LEEP at Moose Hill, one in second grade at Matthew Thornton)
Education: No information given
Elected experience: None
Incumbent? No
What are the most serious issues facing the school district?
We need to proactively and intelligently address the short and longterm needs of the district by implementing a 10-year master plan in order to make the most prudent decisions for our children's and teachers' futures.
Why are you the best person to address those issues?
To provide our children and teachers with everything they need. Our district has considerable capital improvements and decisions upcoming that will impact our children and community. I feel my 30-plus years of experience in town as a parent and business owner will be an asset for our district.
What could you do to make local government more transparent and accessible to citizens?
Foster strong communication and collaboration between the schools, town and our residents
Do you have any conflicts of interest that would prevent you from carrying out your duties? No