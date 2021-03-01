LONDONDERRY — Two incumbent school board members make up a trio of candidates hoping to win the two open seats on the board for three years.
Incumbents Michael Saucier and Steve Young, along with Sara Loughlin hope to take the win on election day, March 9.
Name: Sara Loughlin
Age: 38
Incumbent: No
Occupation: Middle school assistant principal
Education: Bachelor’s degree in education, master’s degree in school administration
Family: Husband Mike; children Connor, 11; Ava, 8
Why are you seeking a term on the Londonderry School Board?
I am running because I am passionate about education and the success of our children. I have spent the last 16 years in education, both as a teacher and currently as a school administrator. I work with teachers, students, and parents daily, all of which come from diverse backgrounds. I am passionate about the equity of all learners, and I take an interest in extracurricular activities and providing opportunities for our children to grow and express themselves. My goal will be to ensure every student has access to the same high-quality education no matter the grade level or the educational need. I have also spent the last 12 years managing school finances at a large middle school and am knowledgeable about school budgets and the process.
In addition to the coronavirus, what is a major challenge facing the school district?
Student enrollment projections continue to be a challenge for the district. It is our job to provide whatever is necessary for every child that walks through our doors. Our students deserve a high-quality education and we need to ensure that all resources are assembled to match the school and student needs while ensuring equity across the board.
What is one goal that would top your list of things to accomplish in the next year? My focus would be to get things back to normal in a safe manner for all students and staff in the Londonderry School District. We need to take a look at and evaluate the current impact this pandemic has had on our students and their education. While it is too early to say what the fall may look like, I would like to be a part of the collective decision-making on what is best for the students, staff, and families of Londonderry.
Name: Michael Saucier
Age: 42
Incumbent: Yes
Occupation: High school history teacher for 19 years
Education: Bachelor's degree in international relations/Tufts University; Master's degree in the art of teaching history/Tufts University; Master's degree in education in curriculum and technology/Framingham State University
Family: Wife Melissa, two daughters
Elected experience: One term on Londonderry School Board
Why are you seeking a term on the Londonderry School Board?
I feel my professional background as an educator, with my experiences on the board and as chair this past year, and with the relationships I have developed with school leaders and community members as a board member, parent and youth coach, I can continue to make a positive difference as a school board member and represent all stakeholders in Londonderry.
In addition to the coronavirus, what is a major challenge facing the school district?
To make sure our students regain any learning loss that may have happened during the educational transitions (in person, hybrid, remote) they experienced these past months. Our teachers and administrators are outstanding and I have no doubts our students will be well served as things return to normal in the near future. In addition, we need to make sure we can keep the overall school budget and tax burden at a reasonable level while not sacrificing how we deliver education.
What is one goal that tops your list of things to accomplish in the next year?
One area we as a school board and a district need to take great strides toward next year is to be better with communication. Parents and community members don't always have the time to watch board meetings or don't have access to what is going on in each of our schools. We need to find innovative ways to share important information to be sure that parents, community members and voters know about all the amazing things that are happening in our classrooms, on our athletic fields, in our music program and throughout our community with our students.
Name: Steve Young
Age: 64
Incumbent: Yes
Occupation: Business owner
Education: Associate degrees in mechanical engineering, pilot single-engine land and sea instrument-rated
Family: Business and life partner Kathy Wagner, three children, three grandchildren
Elected experience: Three years on Budget Committee, 18 years on Londonderry School Board
Why are you seeking a term on the Londonderry School Board?
I owe this time to the Londonderry community. They supported my family during a major accident in the past.
In addition to the coronavirus, what is a major challenge facing the school district?
The loss of 1,676 students in 20 years combined with an increase in the budget of 95% over the same period. In the words of the superintendent and the business manager, "This is unsustainable."
In 20 years the gross cost per student is up 175%, this is not something that can be solved in a year, it will take more time. I would like to move the district office back to the center of town. Create revenue-generating programs like we have with the Hooksett tuition. Create a full-day kindergarten in our neighborhood schools that is cost-effective and efficient. All multi-year plans that need to get started today.
What is one goal that tops your list of things to accomplish in the next year?
An end to the COVID-19 event and the return of full-day in-person learning for all of our students, in all of our schools.