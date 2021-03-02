WINDHAM — Voters will choose two Selectmen and various other town and school district officials as they head to the polls March 9.
Candidates running for town office include two Selectmen incumbents, Ross McLeod and Roger Hohenberger, along with James Curtin seeking to win the two open positions.
Other town candidates include: incumbent Town Clerk Nicole Bottai for another three-year term; Robert Coole, treasurer for three years; Thomas Earley for Trustee of the Trust Fund; Francis Farmer for Trustee of the Cemetery; Planning Board, two positions for three years, Matthew Rounds, Derek Monson, Thomas Sharpe and Mark Samsel; Board of Adjustment, two open jobs for three years, Pamela Skinner, Bruce Breton and Michelle Stith; Trustee of the Library, two open positions for three years, Nadia Alawa and Tara Picciano.
Incumbent school board members Cynthia Finn and Shannon Ulery are running unopposed for two open spots. Other unchallenged school district candidates on the ballot include Robert Coole, treasurer; Elizabeth Dunn, school district moderator, and Mary Ann Horaj, school district clerk.
Attempts to reach James Curtin for Selectman candidate information was unsuccessful.
Name: Ross McLeod
Age: Not given
Occupation: Child protection attorney
Education: J.D., M.B.A., B.A. (chemistry), B.S. (chemical engineering)
Family: Wife, kids and a dog
Elected experience: Board of Selectmen, Planning Board
Why are you seeking a term on the Board of Selectmen?
The board is in the midst of working on several wide ranging and long-running issues for which I feel I can continue to make positive contributions, and this has been a very enjoyable and healthy board of five independent voices who advocate their views constructively.
In addition to the coronavirus, what are the biggest challenges facing Windham?
The "forever chemicals" (PFAS) water contamination is our biggest issue.
What tops your list as a priority goal selectmen should tackle in the coming year?
Continuing to address the "forever chemicals" water contamination and ensuring a smooth implementation of the recently reorganized Community Development Department.
Name: Roger Hohenberger
Age: 67
Occupation: System Engineer for L3Harris
Education: B.S.E.E.
Elected Experience: Five years on the Planning Board, eight years on the school board, 21 years on the Board of Selectmen.
Why are you seeking a term on the Board of Selectmen?
I feel there are still things that were started a year or more ago when I was on the board and I feel having experience in these issues would be helpful.
In addition to the coronavirus, what are the biggest challenges facing Windham?
The PFOA and PFOS issue.
What tops your list as a priority goal Selectmen should tackle in the coming year?
Resolving the PFOA and PFOS issue.