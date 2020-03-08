ATKINSON — Three candidates make up the field hoping to win the single Board of Selectmen seat in the election on March 10. There is no incumbent.
Kenneth R. Grant, Robert Worden, and Beth Cacciotti are running to serve a three-year term in the position.
Voters will pick these and other candidates at the polls on March 10 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St.
Beth Cacciotti, 52
Occupation: Director for a financial services company, notary public, justice of the peace
Family: Husband, stepmother to two girls
Education: A.S. business, B.S., marketing, pursuing master's degree in management
Elected experience: None
What are the most serious issues facing the town?
Atkinson is a beautiful town where resident enjoy the small-town atmosphere and close-knit neighborhoods. The biggest issues facing the town now are rapid growth, loss of the town's valued green space, caring for our elder population, and providing for our town’s education needs while keeping property taxes in check.
Why are you the best person to address those issues?
The town needs a fresh perspective. Someone who will listen to their ideas and concerns and earn their respect. I believe that a strong community is one that serves the needs of all the residents — not just a select few. I am enthusiastic and will lead with those values.
What could you do to make local government more transparent and accessible to citizens?
I will work collaboratively with residents, fellow selectman, and other town boards — such as planning and zoning — to ensure Atkinson has a vibrant future for all its residents. I have extensive communication and budget experience in the private sector and can help distill these sometimes complex issues for the layperson.
Do you have any conflicts of interest that would prevent you from carrying out your duties? No
Kenneth Grant, 78
Occupation: Retired
Family: Widower of Carol Grant, a former selectman, two sons
Education: Engineer, B.S.E.E., N.J. Institute of Technology
Elected experience: Planning Board, State representative for Atkinson, Hampstead and Plaistow
What are the most serious issues facing the town?
The public has a right to a orderly, lawful and accountable government. Our duty is serving the public's interest while maintaining these attributes. New Hampshire adheres to Dillon’s rule which limits local authority. Failure to operate within our authorized boundaries is a major problem.
Why are you the best person to address those issues?
Atkinson remains a desirable and respected town because of the capable, dedicated people whose contributions made us successful over the past 60 plus years. I have experience of service to Atkinson in and outside of government for more than 45 years, much of my experience and knowledge was gained from those dedicated predecessors. Therefore, I will be an asset to the town and people of Atkinson
What could you do to make local government more transparent and accessible to citizens?
The loss of local print media and its replacement with electronic information sources has resulted in both perceived and actual local government that is less open, accessible, accountable and responsive. Reason? Print distills information. Electronic media requires time intensive “research.” Recognizing this is a first step. Encouraging return of more local reporting would prove helpful.
Do you have any conflicts of interest that would prevent you from carrying out your duties? No
Bob Worden, 66
Occupation: Administrator, clinician and partner at Pinnacle Rehabilitation Network/Pinnacle Physical Therapy
Family: Wife Linda, children Carla, Brooks and Quinn. Two grandchildren.
Education: M.B.A., healthcare administration, M.S. science, B.S. in education
Elected experience: One term Atkinson Budget Committee
What are the most serious issues facing the town?
Our beautiful countryside setting is beginning to slowly fade with the growth of over 55 housing, not only affecting the bucolic nature of our town but impacting traffic, road use, water and demand on services. We need to aggressively purchase conservation land to limit growth and consider limiting building. The future police station and maintenance plan for our $13 million town buildings will be critical management projects for the Board of Selectman.
Why are you the best person to address those issues?
I remain independent and will make all my decisions based on citizen input, data and facts. Each issue will be guided by doing what is best for our town. The last three years on the Budget Committee has given me operating budget knowledge and in-depth knowledge of the personnel and policies in our departments. I have decades of management, business and municipal recreation experience that translates well to the Selectman’s position.
What could you do to make local government more transparent and accessible to citizens?
I will be holding monthly office hours to meet directly with citizens at Town Hall to hear concerns and help resolve problems. I have taken the New Hampshire municipal government right-to-know course. I will take committee assignments seriously and communicate the Board of Selectmen positions openly.
Do you have any conflicts of interest that would prevent you from carrying out your duties? No