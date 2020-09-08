WINDHAM — Three Windham High student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Superintendent Richard Langlois.
Langlois sent a letter notifying parents Tuesday. The students who have tested positive and their siblings are all quarantining and learning remotely, Langlois said.
Student athletic practices and tryouts at the high school have been canceled until further notice, according to the superintendent.
The Department of Health and Human Services has been contacted to begin an investigation, according to the letter.
Schools in Windham open Wednesday with a hybrid model, with students attending every other day.
Parents can call the Windham School District's COVID-19 resource line at 603-845-1566 with questions.
